Lawmakers talk Georgia redistricting after Tropical Storm Elsa cancels meeting

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now you were supposed to be able to weigh in on plans to re-draw district lines. But tropical storm Elsa canceled that meeting. The district lines have the potential to impact every person in Georgia, from who represents you at the state and local level down to who represents you on the school board.

Another wrench in redistricting talks, the pandemic. 2020 census data is crucial but getting the numbers has been delayed. From cyber jobs to new manufacturing plants the area has changed a lot in 10 years.

The Savannah Rapids Pavilion was supposed to be filled with people right now to talk about all that. Democrats, Republicans, nonpartisan groups, you name it. Lawmakers we spoke to say these meetings are supposed to create accountability and transparency.

Augusta was supposed to be one of several stops across the state. People in Dalton and Cumming already made their voices heard.

“The public can put their input in, so what we want the public to do is say, ‘one of the things we want to do is stay together as a community’,” said Senator Harold Jones II, Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee Member

Every 10 years lawmakers have to redraw district lines across the state to ensure equal representation. Ideally, districts are equal in population size and the people in each district share similar ideals.

“Whether that interest is necessarily race or class or just different schools people go to, you’re trying to keep that all together. Because those persons have something in common, you want a representative that represents those areas,” said Senator Jones.

But the process can be used to gerrymander. Which is a way to get a certain party voted into office in each district. That’s why public meetings like the one we’ll hopefully get rescheduled at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion is so important. When you come up to speak there, your thoughts are documented.

“It will say that the people of Augusta or people of Columbia County, they expressed their interests how they wanted these lines to be drawn. They may not know the particulars of it, but they expressed their interest. So how did you then as an elected official draw a line that went all over the place, when you had these meetings and they specifically said, ‘This is what I wanted to do?’” he said.

Lawmakers tell us they’re hopeful our chance to speak will come back around.

“From there were trying to hopefully draw lines that hopefully represent Georgia,” he said.

And with any luck lines that represent you and your ideals too.

I know we’re always hearing “Call or email your lawmakers.” Well the people on the redistricting committee say they’re slammed. If you want your opinions heard, they’re asking you to complete a form they’ve made online to streamline the process. To access the form visit: Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment.

