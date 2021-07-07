Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After losing her teenage son a local mom is finding the strength to not only push for change...
Local mom opens new business in memory of late son
From left: Jhaz Allison, Dahkir Anderson and Austin Martin
2 kidnapping suspects charged with burning and burying murder victim
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe
Crime scene tape
Violence again strikes CSRA as U.S. slammed by deadly shootings
Kelcie Ralph Gilbert
Suspect charged after car-to-car shooting kills 28-year-old driver in Denmark, S.C.

Latest News

First Lady travels to Georgia, Florida to promote Covid-19 vaccine
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
Condo collapse shifts to recovery operation; 10 more bodies recovered
Scales of justice
Ga. top court orders quick decision on Columbia County judicial split
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident