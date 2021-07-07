I-TEAM: Augusta commissioner faces federal charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An elected official in the Augusta city government is named in a two-count federal indictment charging him with destroying records in a federal investigation and lying to federal investigators researching the case.

Sammie Sias declined to comment today when contacted by News 12. So we couldn’t ask the district 4 commissioner if he has any plans to resign. But the FBI is commenting saying “The alleged cover-up was not only a violation of oath taken by this elected official but a theft of the public’s trust. We will do everything in our power to pursue officials who abuse their positions.”

This all began when Sias was accused of misusing SPLOST funds, or your tax dollars, at the Jamestown Community Center. As an elected official only governor Brian Kemp could remove Sias from office. We emailed the governor’s office today to ask if they will – we have not yet received a response.

I-Team senior investigative reporter Liz Owens breaks down the grand jury indictment against Sias.

The grand jury spoke in only three pages, a rather short indictment but enough to put Sammie Sias away for up to 20 years if he’s convicted.

Count one says Sias destroyed, altered of falsified records on August 5, 2019, back when this investigation was first making headlines. Specifically possibly concealing “Digital files belonging to Sandridge Community Association which knowingly included invoices, spreadsheets, work orders, payments....financial reports and other documentation of Jamestown Community Center” and other entities “With the intent to obstruct the investigation.”

According to the timeline in the federal indictment, the destruction of records came three days before the FBI and GBI raided Sias’ home taking hard drives and paperwork from the property.

News 12 was there during the raid when Sias told the public he was complying.

”It’s part of the inquiry about the allegations,” Sias said. “I have no problem with that. I appreciate them. They were very professional. They were courteous, and to say the least, this is what you do when you have allegations against you and you have to get that cleared up. So this is a statement for you all - Commissioner Sias is not running away from anything.”

The day after that statement on camera, count two says Sias knowingly lied to a federal agent. During an interview at the commissioner’s Hephzibah home that day, “Sammie Sias said he had provided all electronic and paper files in his possession.” That statement was false because Sias knew he still possessed records related to the investigation.

For his part Sias has always maintained his innocence and said the allegations against him were made by a jilted ex-lover of 20 years.

As for why the case took two years, remember the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down investigations and grand jury proceedings across the board. Regardless, we now know the Department of Justice is going to prosecute Sias for allegedly orchestrating a cover-up.

