How Georgia Power is preparing for storm — and urging you to do so

AUGUSTA, Ga. - From tornadoes to thunderstorms to hurricanes and now Tropical Storm Elsa , Georgia Power is ready and standing by to make any repairs.

The storm teams at Georgia Power have been keeping a close eye on Elsa for the past week and meeting almost hourly to keep updating their crews. Workers are fully staffed and prepared to make any necessary repairs.

They have been continuing to meet with their external agencies to get prepared for any possible power outages. Their damage assessment teams are also set and ready to go, as they will be the first ones on the scene.

“They see what is going on so that our crews can have the resources available to go in, see what needs to be done, they can put the pole up or fix the wire,” said Holly Lovette of Georgia Power

“Those damage assessment teams are really crucial before our crews go in to make sure that it is safe but so they have the equipment to go in and restore the power as quickly as possible.”

If you lose power, see a downed pole or a downed line, do not try to fix anything yourself, just call your utility to restore your power safely.

“A big one for us is safety after the storm. If there is any damage, please do not go and remove any wires or touch them or get into large puddles because wires could be hidden, it could be electrified and it could kill, so we really encourage customers to practice those safety tips,” Lovette said.

It’s also a good idea to keep your cellphone all charged up in case you do lose power and to still be able to receive any emergency alerts.

To check Georgia Power’s outage map or to report an outage, click here.

Power tips

Georgia Power has developed a series of storm videos addressing customers’ frequently asked questions about storm response and restoration that can be found here.

Before a storm:

Know your risks of flooding and tropical storm or hurricane strength winds. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cellphones in case you lose power.

During a storm:

Have several ways to receive emergency notifications and weather updates. Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water.

After a storm:

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

Protect electronics and appliances. Disconnect or turn off any appliances that will start automatically when power returns to avoid overloading circuits when power is restored.

Additional tools

Outage and storm center: Available at www.georgiapower.com/Storm , customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage map: Georgia Power’s interactive outage map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power mobile app: Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

Outage alerts: Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

