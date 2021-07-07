Advertisement

Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall

By Krista Monk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency Tuesday that affects 92 counties in middle, south, and southeast Georgia in preparation for the impacts of Hurricane Elsa.

Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane

The counties covered by the state of emergency include Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth.

Unless renewed by the governor, the state of emergency will expire on Wednesday, July 14 at 11:59 p.m.

You can read the full state of emergency issued by the governor below.

