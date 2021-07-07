Gordon Sets Tone for 3-1 Jackets Win

North Augusta, SC - The 12-game homestand continued Tuesday with much of the same: tremendous starting pitching. The GreenJackets won the series opener 3-1 over The Columbia Fireflies (Chicago Cubs) on Tuesday by a final of 3-1. Gordon tossed seven innings, allowing just one run. He’s allowed just one run over his last three starts and 18.2 innings.

GreenJackets starting pitchers have a 2.27 ERA through seven games of the homestand.

In the second inning, the GreenJackets offense got a jolt from Willie Carter. His solo home run was the first of two in the frame. Stephen Paolini hit his second of the year to extend the lead to 2-0. Paolini has hit two home runs in the last week.

Myrtle Beach scored their lone run in the third inning. Ed Howard, the Cubs 16th overall pick in 2020, singled to score a run. He’d finish the night with two of Myrtle Beach’s four hits.

The GreenJackets tagged Myrtle Beach starter DJ Herz with a third run, in the third inning. Carter’s single scored Came Shepherd to make it a 3-1 Jackets advantage.

Gordon ended his night by striking out the side in the seventh inning. He’d strikeout six for the game without walking a Pelican. He retired the last 12 he faced.

Miguel Pena entered and retired the side in the eighth. With one out in the ninth, he’d allow a single from Luis Verdugo. Pena came back to get Howard and Kevin Made on groundouts to end the night. It was his first save of the season, and his fourth of his professional career.

The GreenJackets improve to 5-2 on the homestand. Five of the seven starting pitchers during the series have gone 5.2 innings or longer during the homestand.

