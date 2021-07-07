FIRST ALERT ISSUED TODAY - EARLY THURS AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Be sure to check out our latest Facebook Live on Elsa:

Elsa has continued moving north along the western coast of Florida overnight into this morning. Elsa will likely make landfall just north of Cedar Key, FL later this morning. Elsa will weaken rapidly once over land and but is expected to maintain tropical storm status when it passes through the southern CSRA late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Elsa is forecasted to pass through the southern CSRA as a weaker tropical storm. (WRDW)

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the entire coastline of both GA and SC. (WRDW)

We will start off today dry with cloudy skies. Outer rainbands from Elsa will likely start impacting the CSRA by this afternoon. Winds could be gusty as squall lines move through. Most of the heavy rain impact from Elsa will fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the center of the storm moves through the CSRA. Highest totals will be along and south of I-20. Our southern counties could pick up between 2-4 inches of rainfall with winds gusting between 25-35 mph. Rain totals between 1-3″ are likely for areas just south of I-20, near I-20, and north of I-20. There is a marginal (5-10%) to moderate (20-50%) risk of flash flooding across the CSRA according to the Weather Prediction Center. Flood prone areas should be on alert. Be sure to take a close look at the weather graphic below to see what flash flood threat level your local area falls under.

The threat for Flash Flooding has pushed further inland across the CSRA. The highest impacts remain south and east of I-20. (WRDW)

There is also a Marginal (1/5) to slight (2/5) severe risk tonight as a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The severe weather threat for our region is dependent on Elsa’s ultimate track. If any of our counties end up south and east of the center then a low tornado threat will be present.

There is a marginal to slight risk now for severe weather across the southeastern CSRA. (WRDW)

We’ve issued a First Alert for our southern and eastern counties ahead of Elsa. Download our First Alert Weather app and make sure you stay weather aware through tomorrow morning.

Our First Alert has been extended into west-central and northeastern portions of the CSRA. (WRDW)

The center of Elsa will be moving north and east of the CSRA during the day Thursday. We are expecting more showers and storms to develop in the wake of Elsa Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be cooler than average in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop Friday into this weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with highs in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.