FIRST ALERT ISSUED TODAY - EARLY THURS AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Elsa will continue to weaken as it heads toward the CSRA. By the time the center of Elsa reaches the CSRA tonight it will most likely be a tropical depression.

We’ve issued a First Alert for most of the CSRA ahead of Elsa with the threat of flooding tonight into Thursday. Download our First Alert Weather app and make sure you stay weather aware through tomorrow morning.

Our First Alert has been extended into west-central and northeastern portions of the CSRA. (WRDW)

HEAVY RAIN RISK

Heavy rain is the main threat with Elsa for the CSRA leading to flooding issues, especially flood prone areas. Rain from Elsa will start this afternoon, but the main heavy rain event will be late tonight into early Thursday morning. Widespread totals between 2-3″ are expected with isolated areas getting 3″+. There is a marginal (5-10%) to moderate (20-50%) risk of flash flooding across the CSRA according to the Weather Prediction Center this afternoon through 8 AM Thursday. Flood prone areas should be on alert. Be sure to take a close look at the weather graphic below to see what flash flood threat level your local area falls under.

The threat for Flash Flooding has pushed further inland across the CSRA. The highest impacts remain south and east of I-20. (WRDW)

SEVERE WEATHER AND WIND RISK

Winds could be gusty at times as squalls from Elsa move through, but wind doesn’t look to be a big concern. Max gusts in squalls would be between 35-40 mph. Sustained winds could be as high as 15-20 mph in southern and eastern CSRA counties later tonight into early Thursday. Sustained winds less than 15 mph are expected for the rest of the CSRA. There is also the risk for isolated severe weather in the form of brief spin up tornadoes. The risk for severe weather is highest in southern and eastern CSRA counties under a marginal to slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

There is a marginal to slight risk now for severe weather across the southeastern CSRA. (WRDW)

The center of Elsa will be moving north and east of the CSRA during the day Thursday. We are expecting more showers and storms to develop in the wake of Elsa Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be cooler than average in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop Friday into this weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with highs in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

