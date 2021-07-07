The engineer behind the Augusta Lego sculptures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 20,000. That’s how many Lego bricks it took to build the Augusta Canal. We first showed you some local Lego masterpieces last week. Now we spoke to the man behind the masterpiece.

Five months. That’s how long it took Mark Lorah to build both the Augusta Canal and the Old Cotton Exchange. The process is something he’s familiar with.

“I’m a structural engineer so I enjoy designing buildings and this is just a way to be able to express that,” said Lorah.

He says he feels it’s a responsibility to inspire younger generations to be future designers and engineers.

“I’ve been very happy and pleased with the response that the children have had when I display works like this,” he said.

He used a computer program to design the historic structures and made sure he paid attention to small details.

“I cut the canal head gates in half so you can see the insides. Of course as an engineer, you have to show the gears and mechanisms. The gears go up and down as you can see that allows the water to go through,” he said.

The Augusta Museum of History held this year’s great building showdown building history brick by brick event. Five historic structures were created and they hope to double that next year.

“There are other ways you can talk about history and get people involved in history and that’s what we’re about too. We want to preserve history, but we also want to be able to share it with the world,” said Nancy Glaser, Executive Director at the Augusta Museum of History.

Lorah says throughout his years of building Lego he’s learned that it’s something anyone can relate to no matter the age or ability.

“There’s a great amount of interest all across from children to adults to others as using this as a medium of expression,” he said.

If you’re interested in checking out all of the Lego creations they’re on display at the Augusta Museum of History until July 12th.

