Augusta Regional Airport to host blood drive with a giveaway

By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is partnering with Shepeard Community Blood Center to hold a blood drive adjacent to the main terminal building of Augusta Regional Airport from 1:30-6:30 p.m. July 12.

The Shepeard bloodmobile will be located adjacent to the main terminal building, 1501 Aviation Way, in the elite rewards parking lot.

The first 30 donors will receive a Shepeard travel blanket, and all donors will receive points in the Shepeard donor store that can be redeemed for gift cards or T-shirts.

Location of Augusta Regional Airport blood drive.
Location of Augusta Regional Airport blood drive.(WRDW)

Despite the efforts of blood donation centers over the past few months, centers nationwide are in dire need of blood donations. Summer blood shortages have been compounded in part by the increased demand for blood products as elective surgeries that were postponed from 2020 are now being scheduled.

Shepeard is the community’s local nonprofit blood center that supplies blood products to several local hospitals, including University Hospital, AU Health, and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

For more information, call 706-737-4551 or visit www.shepeardblood.org.

WANT TO DONATE SOONER? How you can donate blood locally this week in the CSRA

