21 small American flags burned at South Carolina cemetery

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Someone burned 21 small American flags at a South Carolina cemetery. It is the second time the cemetery in Anderson has been vandalized in the past two years.

Investigators say the flags were gathered and burned just under the bell tower at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where a message about separating church and state also was spray painted.

Officials say the vandalism was discovered Sunday morning, and surveillance footage from the cemetery showed the crime happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson County deputies are investigating. The cemetery also had 21 American flags burned in July 2019 in the section for veterans at the memorial park.

