Advertisement

WATCH: Salute from the Shore takes flight over S.C. beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual parade of aircraft honoring America for July 4th took flight across the Grand Strand.

The 13th Salute from the Shore began at around 1 p.m. Sunday, with F-16′s passing over the Cherry Grove area.

C-17′s followed shortly after as planes and jets traveled down the South Carolina coast in the span of around an hour.

WMBF News viewer Jerry Hill sent in a video, showing the pair of F-16′s and the C-17 fly as beachgoers waved from below.

Those heading to the beach were encouraged to bring American flags and record the parade as it passes by.

A WMBF News crew also caught footage of the flight in the Garden City area Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazmond Price, Jr.
2-year-old Ga. boy found safe after Amber Alert
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Reported structure fire
Reported fire near Jim Whitehead’s Best One Tire
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms a vehicle accident on Heritage Road near Beck...
Aiken County crews responding to accident on Heritage Road

Latest News

Source: Live 5
Four weeks after Murdaugh killings, community waits for answers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Four weeks after Murdaugh killings, community waits for answers
WATCH: Salute from the Shore takes flight over Grand Strand
We spoke to local businesses about how their first Fourth of July weekend went post-quarantine....
Local business booming first Fourth of July post-quarantine