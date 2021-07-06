Washington County 11-year-old charged with arson

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff’s Investigators, Sandersville Police Detectives, and Georgia State Fire Marshals Investigators detained an 11 year old juvenile of Sandersville today on three counts of Arson.

These charges are a result of a Park Ave Apartment Fire in Sandersville on July 1, and two separate fires of a mobile home fire that occurred on July 4, in rural Washington County, near Bartow. The juvenile has been detained in a State Juvenile Facility awaiting a hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court.

“I appreciate the cooperation between the Washington County Fire Fighters, State Fire Marshals Office and the collaboration of local law enforcement from the Washington County Sheriffs Office and the Sandersville Police Department with bringing this case to a resolution in a timely manner,” said Sheriff Joel Cochran.

