US women defeat Mexico 4-0 in final tune-up before Olympics

(AP) - Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States defeated Mexico 4-0 in East Hartford, Connecticut, in the American women’s final match before the Olympics.

The United States is now undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall.

The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier. Next up for the United States are the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans play Sweden on July 21.

