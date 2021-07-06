Advertisement

US women defeat Mexico 4-0 in final tune-up before Olympics

United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring her third goal against Japan during the...
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring her third goal against Japan during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States defeated Mexico 4-0 in East Hartford, Connecticut, in the American women’s final match before the Olympics.

The United States is now undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall.

The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier. Next up for the United States are the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans play Sweden on July 21.

