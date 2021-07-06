Advertisement

Stray bullet lands in Grovetown child’s bed

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Grovetown, a stray bullet actually went through someone’s house. Luckily no one was hurt. But they say they had no idea it happened until their neighbor posted about it.

Over the weekend in Goodale Landing, a family was shocked to come home to a stray bullet in their son’s bed. We talked to some of their neighbors who were just as surprised to find out.

“That’s scary just because of the number of children that live in this neighborhood, you can come through pretty much any time of the day and there’s kids everywhere playing basketball, riding their bikes up and down the street,” said Chris Chastain, a Grovetown resident.

On Saturday, the third someone was celebrating the holiday the wrong way. Police believe someone was shooting their gun in the air between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. leaving a bullet in a bed. Luckily no one was hurt, but one local gun expert says the situation could have been much worse.

“I’m going to use a pretty strong word, that is asinine it’s also incredibly unsafe because if that bullet goes up in the air it’s got to go down somewhere. If it came through the roof with enough force to go through that material it could have penetrated that individual’s skin,” said Gary Slater, Owner and Founder of Slater Tactical Solution.

A violation of one of the four firearm safety rules. The last rule, always be sure of your target and what’s behind it.

“I’d be extremely angry you know just not because of my wife and myself but because we have cats you know those are our kids. If there’s a bullet coming through my roof I’m going to be, that’s infuriating,” said Chastain. “I’m kind of surprised you know that that would happen in the city, you don’t just hear gunshots in the middle of Grovetown.”

“Anything that you could put time, distance, and shielding between you and the gunshot those would be ways that you can plus up your ways for your safety and increase your safety,” said Slater. “The cost of bullets by the way is crazy expensive, you’re better off buying fireworks and celebrating that way.”

Local authorities are looking into where the bullet came from. A rare occurrence but it’s better to be safe. So, always remember what goes up must come down in Grovetown.

MORE: | Violence again strikes CSRA as U.S. slammed by deadly shootings

