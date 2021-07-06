Advertisement

Richmond County school board chief Charlie Hannah plans to run for mayor

Charlie Hannah
Charlie Hannah(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Hannah, Richmond County Board of Education president, plans to run for mayor of Augusta-Richmond County, he announced Tuesday.

His official announcement of candidacy will be made at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Beazley Room of the Augusta Municipal Building, according to a news release.

“With over thirty years of community activist and public service under his belt, Charlie demonstrates love, passion, and pride in Richmond County,” the news release stated. “He is a public servant with the unique personal, business, and government leadership experience required of an effective municipal CEO.”

The news release stated that he aims to be “a positive change-maker” and advocate for the citizens of Richmond County.

His campaign said he believes in:

  • Saving communities.
  • Wise investment of tax money.
  • A strong partnership with the school system, local vendors and community organizations.
  • Increasing job opportunities.
  • Expanding Augusta’s footprints in Georgia.

As his key motivations to run for the office, he cites:

  • Diminishing faith in local government.
  • Opportunity development.
  • Stagnant growth.

In the past, he has spoken out on the stormwater fee, downtown stagnation and bringing life to south Richmond County, according to the news release.

He states, “we can walk into the sunshine if we believe, commit and work towards a common vision.”

More information about Charlie and his campaign can be found on his website, www.charliehannah.org.

