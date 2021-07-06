Advertisement

Public feedback wanted for a new 13th Street pedestrian bridge connecting two-state

13th Street bridge proposal
13th Street bridge proposal(Source: Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s opinion on a solution to replace the existing bridge on 13th Street, over the Savannah River.

This project is proposed because the current bridge is “structurally deficient, is in substandard condition, and does not meet current design standards.”

This new bridge design would connect between the two states, Georgia and South Carolina, and improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, safety and overall condition of the bridge. Anyone is encouraged to visit the website to view plans. You can leave comments until Friday, August 13.

PLAN BREAKDOWN

The proposed plan’s roadway section would have of four travel lanes with an eight-foot median and a four-foot raised island in the middle of the bridge. The northbound side would have a six-foot sidewalk and the southbound side would feature a 10-foot shared use path.

The construction also includes aesthetic items such as decorative lighting on the bridge, decorative fencing, under deck lighting, and painted concrete, which will be funded through local government funding.

After public input is received through this website, the feedback will be assessed and revisions may occur to the proposed plan initially brought to the public.

