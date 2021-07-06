Advertisement

Peach Jam 2021 will be closed to the public, Nike announces

By Mike Jakucionis and Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam just a week away, lingering concerns of the pandemic will make the yearly tournament different for fans this year.

In a statement sent last night, Nike EYBL announced the Peach Jam will not be open to the public.

Nike cited new health and safety protocols as the reason and believes this will help provide the best experience for participants.

The Riverview Park Activities Center is host to the site of the annual EYBL Nike Peach Jam, which is a national recruiting showcase, the City of North Augusta’s website states.

MORE | South Carolina restaurants feel impact of nationwide supply chain issues

The tournament that typically draws tons of fans to spectate players was canceled last year following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament will be on display at the Riverview Park Activities Center for the 25th year from July 13-25. It is one of the most longstanding and prestigious grassroots basketball tournaments on the amateur circuit featuring the best high school basketball players from across the country and Canada.

The tournament will host three age divisions of 17-Under, 16-Under and 15-Under. The tournament will crown the champion of Nike’s summer basketball circuit.

All the teams in attendance had to qualify in the EYBL summer league to make it to the Nike Peach Jam. Competition will be intense as most of the nation’s top ranked high school recruits will be participating with NCAA Coaches in attendance.

Nike aims to return to the traditional EYBL Peach Jam format with fans in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazmond Price, Jr.
2-year-old Ga. boy found safe after Amber Alert
After losing her teenage son a local mom is finding the strength to not only push for change...
Local mom opens new business in memory of late son
Reported structure fire
Crews battle fire near Jim Whitehead’s Best One Tire
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man

Latest News

Some of the hottest peppers in the world are right here in our area. The Carolina Reaper holds...
Local gardening store grows hottest peppers in the world
Some of the hottest peppers in the world are right here in our area. The Carolina Reaper holds...
Bringing the heat
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
In Grovetown, a stray bullet actually went through someone’s house. Luckily no one was hurt....
Stray bullet lands in Grovetown child’s bed
An update in the plans to build the new James Brown Arena. This afternoon leaders decided they...
Money and votes needed for new James Brown Arena