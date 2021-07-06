Peach Jam 2021 will be closed to the public, Nike announces

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam just a week away, lingering concerns of the pandemic will make the yearly tournament different for fans this year.

In a statement sent last night, Nike EYBL announced the Peach Jam will not be open to the public.

Nike cited new health and safety protocols as the reason and believes this will help provide the best experience for participants.

The Riverview Park Activities Center is host to the site of the annual EYBL Nike Peach Jam, which is a national recruiting showcase, the City of North Augusta’s website states.

The tournament that typically draws tons of fans to spectate players was canceled last year following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament will be on display at the Riverview Park Activities Center for the 25th year from July 13-25. It is one of the most longstanding and prestigious grassroots basketball tournaments on the amateur circuit featuring the best high school basketball players from across the country and Canada.

The tournament will host three age divisions of 17-Under, 16-Under and 15-Under. The tournament will crown the champion of Nike’s summer basketball circuit.

All the teams in attendance had to qualify in the EYBL summer league to make it to the Nike Peach Jam. Competition will be intense as most of the nation’s top ranked high school recruits will be participating with NCAA Coaches in attendance.

Nike aims to return to the traditional EYBL Peach Jam format with fans in 2022.

