Matsuyama has green jacket and seeks gold in home Olympics

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates on the No. 18 green after winning during the final round...
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates on the No. 18 green after winning during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chris Trotman | Chris Trotman/Augusta National)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(AP) - Golf is in a better place for the Tokyo Olympics than last time in Rio. The sport isn’t a novelty in the host nation. It didn’t have to build a new golf course. And heroes are easy to identify.

That starts with Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese winner of the Masters. The men are starting to catch the Olympic spirit. Unlike last time when the top four men stayed home, the men are missing only one eligible player from the top 10.

The women return all three medalists from Rio, along with the sister act of Nelly and Jessica Korda.

