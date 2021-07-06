Man facing charges of leaving children while fleeing car crash scene

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing multiple charges for allegedly leaving two children unattended last year after fleeing the scene of an Augusta car crash.

Mario Antonia Brown, 31, was charged with two counts of deprivation of a minor, two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and open container liquor violation, according to arrest records.

Around 9:30 p.m. May 22, 2020, officers responded to Pepperidge Drive in reference to a traffic collision, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to two witnesses said Brown struck a parked car and left the scene, leaving behind two children - ages 4 and 10- alone in the crashed vehicle.

Emergency responders determined the children were not wearing a seat belt or child safety restraint at the time of the crash. Both children were check on scene for injuries.

Brown was charged on Monday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he is currently being held.

