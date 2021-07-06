Advertisement

Man facing charges of leaving children while fleeing car crash scene

Mario Brown
Mario Brown(RCSO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing multiple charges for allegedly leaving two children unattended last year after fleeing the scene of an Augusta car crash.

Mario Antonia Brown, 31, was charged with two counts of deprivation of a minor, two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and open container liquor violation, according to arrest records.

MORE | Violence again strikes CSRA as U.S. slammed by deadly shootings

Around 9:30 p.m. May 22, 2020, officers responded to Pepperidge Drive in reference to a traffic collision, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to two witnesses said Brown struck a parked car and left the scene, leaving behind two children - ages 4 and 10- alone in the crashed vehicle.

Emergency responders determined the children were not wearing a seat belt or child safety restraint at the time of the crash. Both children were check on scene for injuries.

Brown was charged on Monday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he is currently being held.

MORE | Deputies looking for 18-year-old wanted for aggravated assault

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazmond Price, Jr.
2-year-old Ga. boy found safe after Amber Alert
After losing her teenage son a local mom is finding the strength to not only push for change...
Local mom opens new business in memory of late son
Reported structure fire
Crews battle fire near Jim Whitehead’s Best One Tire
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man

Latest News

Charlie Hannah
Richmond County school board chief Charlie Hannah plans to run for mayor
The pandemic impacted many of us in different ways.
Smash and Dash: A way to de-stress
Lowcountry restaurants already dealing with a staffing shortage are now facing impacts from a...
Businesses struggle with food supply
Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia.
Across Peach State, Warnock makes broad pitch for infrastructure