Local mom opens new business in memory of late son

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After losing her teenage son a local mom is finding the strength to not only push for change but also open her own business. We’re taking a look inside Robert’s Angels and how it’s giving back to others.

Lakeya Collins is naming her business after her son Robert. He drowned five years ago at age 16 trying to swim to the next beach area with no life vest or adult supervision. She holds on to his memory every day.

“His smile will light up the world. He was a people person and diligent about who he loved. He’s just an amazing individual, just amazing,” said Collins.

She says the past five years have been tough, but she’s pushing forward with her business because of Robert. He wanted to be a physician when he grew up, a registered nurse herself Collins says Robert would always iron her scrubs before work.

“I want to say it was god, a spiritual calling. God said Robert’s Angels, one night, Robert’s Angels and I began to design these scrubs,” she said.

Scrubs crafted and designed with a special message.

“You would always see a piece of gold on the scrubs that symbolize Robert is in heaven. The buttons symbolize closure to the pain and grief I once endured, and the zippers symbolize staying on the right track in life,” she said.

Outside of opening her business Collins is also working to get Robert’s Law passed. The bill would require kids 17 and younger to have an adult with them when entering state parks and require life vests be made available to all visitors.

“I know without a doubt if there was an adult out there, someone would have redirected those children and said no you’re not supposed to swim to the next island, you’re supposed to stay within the buoy, and my son would still be here. I don’t want no other mother to feel this pain, no other mother,” she said.

Collins says she knows her son is smiling down on her.

“Mommy made it Robert, mommy made it. It’s been hard, a lot of sleepless nights, but mommy made it,” she said.

Robert’s Angels will open later this month on the 24th. Collins says a portion of its proceeds will go towards offering CPR certification training courses at the store every month.

