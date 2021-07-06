Local gardening store grows hottest peppers in the world

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the hottest peppers in the world are right here in our area. The Carolina Reaper holds the Guinness World Record for hottest pepper. It’s 175 to 800 times hotter than a jalapeno.

The Carolina Reaper was created in Rock Hill, South Carolina but a Graniteville gardening store just grew some too.

“It’s really hot. It’s like eating lava literally,” said Ryan Williams, owner of Gross Roots Yard Supply.

Grass Roots Supply Yard has been open for about three months now. You can find anything for your yard from trees, plants, mulch, to now the world’s hottest pepper.

“There is nothing that makes your mouth not hot. People say milk, bread, or water, or whatever. None of that works with the Carolina Reaper. Yeah there’s no escaping from that heat, it’s really hot,” said Ashley Williams, owner of Grass Roots Supply Yard.

Owners Ryan and Ashley Williams say they like to grow things that are different.

“It’s just fun to grow them as a novelty because you do have to use caution if you’re going to eat them, but it’s just a cool plant and with our other plants we look for stuff not everyone else has,” said Ryan Williams.

Besides offering things you may not find at just any yard supply store, items you see from flower vases, mulch, to the soil they sell were all recycled from their family-owned landfill.

“I think having the landfill we also noticed how much stuff goes into it that can be reused or recreated into something else so that’s what we try to do here with the materials and things we use,” said Ashley Williams.

They say they want to help their community with recycling and be a spot everyone will check out.

If you want to buy the Carolina Reaper Pepper you have to sign a waiver. Yes it’s that hot. But if you’re still interested you can head over there. They’re off Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville. For more information, visit their Facebook page at Grass Roots Yard Supply.

