GDOT asking feedback for new 13th Street Bridge plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The bridge connecting North Augusta to Augusta has been around since 1939, but GDOT says it’s about time we’re out with the old and in with the new. Their plans are preliminary and they want to hear your feedback.

If you’ve ever walked or biked on the sidewalk on the bridge, well you’re braver than probably a lot of people. With four lanes of traffic to the right speeding by GDOT says about 20,000 a day come through there.

There’s no barrier between the sidewalk and traffic. But the plans are looking to change this and connections to our trail system too.

“We look at it and we think, no we don’t want to go that way,” said Charlene and Him Hidlay.

Jim and Charlene Hidlay bike the trails in Augusta and North Augusta all the time, but have never braved the 13th Street Bridge while enjoying the outdoors.

“It’s very narrow, and there’s an awful lot of traffic. I mean, an awful lot of traffic that moves very fast, very fast,” they said.

But GDOT is making plans to replace the 80 some year old bridge. It’s out with the old in with the new, and they say some new perks too.

“It’s helping the cars too but importantly it’s helping folks on foot, folks on bike,” said Kyle Collins, GDOT District Communications Specialist.

They plan to widen the current sidewalk to 10 feet and add a new one to the east side.

“But with that, this proposal has a lot of unique elements,” said Collins.

Things like a connection between Bartram Trail and the Augusta Canal Trail underneath, staircases on each side over in North Augusta, and a connection to the Greeneway.

“And they made that a priority for us, they wanted hopefully an aesthetically pleasing bridge, but for sure to include navigation elements,” said Collins.

And GDOT needs your help. They want your input on this all.

“This virtual open house is the time for folks to let us know what they think,” said Collins. “This is something you can have a real impact. Your voice will be noted.”

Anyone is encouraged to visit the website to view their plans. Your comments are due to them by August 13th.

