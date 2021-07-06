Gas prices hold steady in Augusta, elsewhere across 2-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices are virtually unchanged in Georgia and South Carolina from a week ago, despite high demand during a travel surge over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The average price in Georgia is 2.91 per gallon, unchanged from where it stood a week ago, according to AAA.

The average price in Augusta also hasn’t budged in a week from $2.86 per gallon, although it’s down a penny from a month ago but up more than 80 cents from a year ago.

The national average price on Tuesday was $3.13 per gallon, according to AAA.

GasBuddy says South Carolina gas prices have fallen 0.8 cent per gallon in the past week and are now averaging $2.80 per gallon.

GasBuddy says gas prices in South Carolina are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in South Carolina was priced at $2.55 per gallon Monday while GasBuddy says the most expensive was 72 cents more and is sitting at $3.27 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the past week, but GasBuddy says it’s 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline demand over the holiday weekend certainly did not disappoint as millions of Americans flooded the roads for the long weekend, guzzling down gasoline at a clip not seen in years, and in the process, we could have set new all-time records for consumption,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

