First lady planning to visit Georgia, Florida later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First lady Jill Biden will be coming to the Peach State later this week.

Her office made an announcement over the weekend that she would be coming to Georgia and Florida on Thursday.

The office released no further information such as an itinerary, purpose of the visit or duration.

That’s not unusual for any White House administration. Plans are typically released closer to the day of the visit.

The trip could be part of her push to boost COVID-19 vaccinations.

Last week, she visited Texas, joining Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, in Houston at a vaccination event sponsored by the Astros as part of a monthlong effort by Major League Baseball, featuring incentives that included tickets to future games and a replica World Series ring.

“It’s safe. It’s effective. It’s free,” said the first lady, who has been touring the country in a push to help boost the nation’s vaccination rate. Standing with Emhoff, she said, “We want to encourage everybody here in Texas to go get the vaccine.”

The first lady also visited Dallas, encouraging Texans to get vaccinated during an appearance with former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

She and President Joe Biden traveled to Florida just last week to visit the site of the collapsed high-rise condominium building in Sunrise where scores of people are feared dead.

