FIRST ALERT ISSUED Wed PM - Thurs AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Hot with a little more humidity this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms possible. First Alert Issued ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stationary boundary will be moving closer to our region this afternoon providing the chance for a few isolated showers and storms but most locations should stay dry. Highs today will remain in the low 90s with light winds out of the south. Rain chances currently look highest for Wednesday and Thursday with cooler highs in the upper 80s expected both days. Highs will stay in the low 90s as we finish off the work week with a chance for afternoon pop-up showers and storms as we return to our typical summer weather pattern.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Cuba yesterday and now has it’s eyes set on the Gulf of Mexico and the west coast of Florida. Elsa will likely make landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida with a northeasterly forecast track brining it close to the CSRA by tomorrow evening. It’s looking more likely that the storm will pass just to our south and east with the greatest impacts remaining along the GA/SC coastline.

Elsa is slated to pass just south and east of the CSRA tomorrow afternoon/evening into Thursday...
Elsa is slated to pass just south and east of the CSRA tomorrow afternoon/evening into Thursday morning.

Our southern counties could pick up between 1-3 inches of rainfall with winds gusting between 25-35 mph. There is a a marginal (5-10%) to slight (10-20%) risk of flash flooding according to the Weather Prediction Center. Elsa will track just to our south and east late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Monitoring a marginal (1/5) to slight (2/5) chance for Flash Flooding tomorrow across the CSRA.
Monitoring a marginal (1/5) to slight (2/5) chance for Flash Flooding tomorrow across the CSRA.

There is also a Marginal (1/5) severe risk Wednesday night as a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. We’ve issued a First Alert for our southern counties ahead of Elsa, make sure you stay weather aware.

A First Alert is in effect for tomorrow night through Thursday morning.
A First Alert is in effect for tomorrow night through Thursday morning.
A level 1 marginal risk for strong to severe storms tomorrow across a portion of the...
A level 1 marginal risk for strong to severe storms tomorrow across a portion of the southeastern CSRA.

