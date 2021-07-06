FIRST ALERT ISSUED Wed PM - Thurs AM | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stationary boundary will be moving closer to our region this afternoon/evening providing the chance for a few isolated showers and storms, but most locations look dry. Overnight looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Elsa continues moving north along the west coast of Florida. Elsa will likely make landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida Wednesday morning. Elsa will weaken rapidly once over land and should be near depression strength when it passes near the CSRA late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Elsa will most likely pass the CSRA as a depression or weaker tropical storm. (WRDW)

We will start off Wednesday dry with cloudy skies. Outer rainbands from Elsa will likely start impacting the CSRA by Wednesday afternoon. Winds could be gusty as squalls move through. Most of the heavy rain impact from Elsa will fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the center of the storm moves through the CSRA. Highest totals will be along and south of I-20. Our southern counties could pick up between 2-4 inches of rainfall with winds gusting between 25-35 mph. There is a a marginal (5-10%) to slight (10-20%) risk of flash flooding according to the Weather Prediction Center. Flood prone areas should be on alert.

Monitoring a marginal (1/5) to slight (2/5) chance for Flash Flooding tomorrow across the CSRA. (WRDW)

There is also a Marginal (1/5) severe risk Wednesday night as a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The severe weather threat is dependent on track. If any of our counties end up south and east of the center then a low tornado threat will be present. We’ve issued a First Alert for our southern and eastern counties ahead of Elsa, make sure you stay weather aware.

First Alert in effect for late Wednesday into early Thursday for the southern and eastern CSRA. (WRDW)

The center of Elsa will be moving north and east of the CSRA during the day Thursday. We are expecting more showers and storms to develop in the wake of Elsa Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be cooler than average in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop Friday into this weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with highs in the mid to low 90s.

