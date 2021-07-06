Advertisement

Estes Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

Augusta GreenJackets pitcher and Atlanta Braves prospect Joey Estes walks off the mound during...
Augusta GreenJackets pitcher and Atlanta Braves prospect Joey Estes walks off the mound during a start in June.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Augusta GreenJackets
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Augusta, SC – Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Augusta GreenJackets right-handed pitcher, Joey Estes, has been named the Pitcher of the Week in the Low-A East for June 28-July 4th. Estes made one start on Saturday, July 3rd and went six innings. He allowed just one run.

This season, Estes has lowered his ERA to 2.68, and the right-hander has 57 strikeouts to only 11 walks. His 47.0 innings-pitched are the fourth most in the Low-A East league. He is now third in strikeouts.

Saturday was his 10th start of the season, and after allowing a run in the third inning, he got into a groove. He’d eventually retire the last 11 batters he faced, and strikeout five. It’s the second time this year he has pitched six innings in a game.

Estes was a 16th round selection by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Paraclete High School. He is currently listed as the #30 overall prospect in the Braves system according to MLB.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazmond Price, Jr.
2-year-old Ga. boy found safe after Amber Alert
After losing her teenage son a local mom is finding the strength to not only push for change...
Local mom opens new business in memory of late son
Reported structure fire
Crews battle fire near Jim Whitehead’s Best One Tire
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man

Latest News

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Atlanta Motor Speedway)
New for ’22: Speedway Motorsports to Create Next Generation Atlanta Motor Speedway with Historic Track Reprofile
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the...
Bucks upgrade Giannis to questionable for NBA Finals opener
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring her third goal against Japan during the...
US women defeat Mexico 4-0 in final tune-up before Olympics
Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach