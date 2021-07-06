Car-to-car shooting kills 28-year-old driver in Denmark, S.C.

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Denmark woman was among the victims of violence as a wave of fatal shootings swept the U.S over the Fourth of July holiday weekend .

Shakeira Waymyers, 28, died after someone drove up next to her vehicle and fired into it early Monday as she was driving on Sato Avenue, Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks said.

Hicks said three bullets were shot into her Ford Expedition and one of them killed her.

After she was shot just after 2 a.m. Monday, she drove into a utility pole. The pole and a transformer fell onto her vehicle, according to Hicks.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry, Hicks said.

