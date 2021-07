AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is no longer looking for 68-year-old Elexie Sims after she was located.

She’d last been seen Saturday around 11 a.m. on Essie McIntyre Boulevard, prompting authorities to issue an alert.

They said Tuesday morning she’d been found.

