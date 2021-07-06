CSRA, Ga. slayings were among 150 across the U.S. over holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least 150 people were fatally shot nationwide in 400 shootings over the three-day holiday weekend — including a Swainsboro homicide and two Georgia shootings that claimed three lives each.

The “Gun Violence Archive” database compiled a list of shootings and victims nationwide over the July 4 holiday weekend. The 72-hour period from Friday to Sunday saw more than 400 shootings across the country with at least 150 people killed.

In the two-state region:

Although the CSRA wasn’t untouched, the holiday weekend surge in violence wasn’t as extreme as what happened a week earlier when the CSRA saw three homicides in 24 hours .

If it seems like crime is higher lately in the CSRA, that’s because it is.

Law enforcement agencies told News 12 about a month ago that crime isn’t just going back to the level it was before the pandemic; it’s actually far higher.

Richmond County saw nearly as many shootings in the first five months of 2021 as in all of 2019, authorities told News 12 — and since those officers spoke to us, we’ve seen even more slayings. Richmond County Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton told us then that he expected a surge in violent crime to continue throughout the summer.

The national picture

Over the holiday weekend, there were several mass shootings in the U.S., including three teenagers and a 6-year-old shot in Virginia, four people killed in two separate shootings in Dallas and 14 people killed and 83 injured in multiple shootings in Chicago.

Most violent crimes across the U.S. plummeted during the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic as people stayed indoors and away from others, then started creeping up last summer. Criminologists told the AP this was likely due to a variety of factors such as “historic unemployment, fear of the virus and mass anger over stay-at-home orders.”

Homicides and shootings are up from the same period last year in major U.S. cities, although violent crime overall remains lower than five years ago.

The surge has swept several major cities, including Atlanta, which has seen an uptick in shootings, with 386 counted at the end of June. That’s up 41 percent compared to the same time last year.

The surge even prompted President Joe Biden to give an address June 23 outlining a plan to provide money to cities that need more police, offer community support and crack down on gun violence and those supplying illegal firearms, although Republicans quickly tried to portray his measures as government overreach.

“Crime historically rises during the summer, and as we emerge from this pandemic, the traditional summer spike may be even more pronounced than it usually would be,” Biden said.

The president also announced several executive actions on gun control in April.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, Gray Media Group, CNN and The Associated Press