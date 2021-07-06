Advertisement

City leaders could get ball rolling on new arena, pay raises for employees

By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new James Brown Arena is one step closer to breaking ground on time.

On Tuesday morning, the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority voted in favor of a bond resolution that would allow developers to get the already approved funds earlier than planned.

MORE | Local business booms on first post-quarantine Fourth of July

Now the vote goes to the Augusta Commission for approval. If commissioners pass it, then it’s up to the taxpayers in a special election this fall.

If voters approve the bond, officials say construction on the new arena could start in January.

Commissioners planning for budget

Meanwhile, Augusta city leaders are working on next year’s budget, which could include raising salaries for city employees.

Here’s a look at what commissioners say some of their goals are when it comes to how next year’s budget will be spent:

  • Commissioners are working to pass a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
  • Focusing on things like resurfacing city roads and cleaning up blight.
  • Adding mental health units to law enforcement.
  • Developing Augusta’s riverfront.
  • Commissioners also say they’ll look at putting funds from the American Rescue Plan toward more vaccine incentives.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazmond Price, Jr.
2-year-old Ga. boy found safe after Amber Alert
Reported structure fire
Crews battle fire near Jim Whitehead’s Best One Tire
After losing her teenage son a local mom is finding the strength to not only push for change...
Local mom opens new business in memory of late son
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man

Latest News

13th Street bridge proposal
Public feedback wanted for a new 13th Street pedestrian bridge connecting two-state
13 Street Bridge Plan Proposal
Shooting
Car-to-car shooting kills 28-year-old driver in Denmark, S.C.
Crime scene tape
Violence again strikes CSRA as U.S. slammed by deadly shootings