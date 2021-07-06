City leaders could get ball rolling on new arena, pay raises for employees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new James Brown Arena is one step closer to breaking ground on time.

On Tuesday morning, the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority voted in favor of a bond resolution that would allow developers to get the already approved funds earlier than planned.

Now the vote goes to the Augusta Commission for approval. If commissioners pass it, then it’s up to the taxpayers in a special election this fall.

If voters approve the bond, officials say construction on the new arena could start in January.

Commissioners planning for budget

Meanwhile, Augusta city leaders are working on next year’s budget, which could include raising salaries for city employees.

Here’s a look at what commissioners say some of their goals are when it comes to how next year’s budget will be spent:

Commissioners are working to pass a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

Focusing on things like resurfacing city roads and cleaning up blight.

Adding mental health units to law enforcement.

Developing Augusta’s riverfront.

Commissioners also say they’ll look at putting funds from the American Rescue Plan toward more vaccine incentives.

