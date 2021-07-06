Advertisement

Bucks upgrade Giannis to questionable for NBA Finals opener

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The change in the injury report Tuesday afternoon gives more hope that the two-time MVP can return from a hyperextended left knee to face the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that Antetokounmpo was doing work on the court and making progress in his recovery, but provided no other details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazmond Price, Jr.
2-year-old Ga. boy found safe after Amber Alert
After losing her teenage son a local mom is finding the strength to not only push for change...
Local mom opens new business in memory of late son
Reported structure fire
Crews battle fire near Jim Whitehead’s Best One Tire
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man

Latest News

Augusta GreenJackets pitcher and Atlanta Braves prospect Joey Estes walks off the mound during...
Estes Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week
Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Atlanta Motor Speedway)
New for ’22: Speedway Motorsports to Create Next Generation Atlanta Motor Speedway with Historic Track Reprofile
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring her third goal against Japan during the...
US women defeat Mexico 4-0 in final tune-up before Olympics
Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach