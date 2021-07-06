Advertisement

Beyond D.C. partisanship, Warnock makes broad pitch in Ga.

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock is still the prominent freshman who helped his party win control on Capitol Hill.

But now that he’s got the job, he’s making a more sweeping argument back home in Georgia.

Warnock pitches a “comprehensive view of infrastructure” that’s taken him to inland ports in conservative Appalachia and to Atlanta’s liberal neighborhoods.

Warnock promotes the Democrats’ agenda on infrastructure and voting rights, but highlights his work on bipartisan proposals and bringing federal money to Georgia.

He’s betting that casting a wide net before the 2022 elections will help him again build a broad coalition that pairs the Democratic base with just enough Georgians from the middle.

