Autopsy: Columbus goalie died of chest trauma

(AP) - A medical examiner in Michigan says Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma due to a fireworks mortar blast, and not a subsequent fall as authorities previously reported.

Police in Novi, Michigan, tell The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Police say Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled with several other people.

Kivlenieks was pronounced dead after first responders reached the scene. He represented Latvia at this spring’s world hockey championship. Kivlenieks was 24.

