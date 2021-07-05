With raising concerns over Delta variant local experts discuss mask debate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With concerns growing around the Delta variant of COVID-19 some health experts now say we should bring back masks even if we’re fully vaccinated. Today we talked to our local experts about if they think it’s necessary.

There’s a big debate between the CDC and WHO, the CDC says if you’re fully vaccinated you don’t need a mask. But the WHO says with the rate the Delta variant is spreading, everyone should still mask up.

We asked y’all what you think masks or not only 20 percent of you said you still wear masks, and 13 percent say it’s depends on your situation. So we sat down with local experts to get an answer.

“I sure hope we don’t have to go back to wearing masks everywhere I just want everyone to get vaccinated that’s the best way to do it,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, a professor at Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. MacArthur says the biggest concern he has is getting more people vaccinated.

“Richmond County needs to do a better job I mean the citizens of Richmond County that’s true of Columbia County as well,” he said.

In Richmond County, only about 30 percent of people are fully vaccinated and in Columbia County 36 percent. There are still nearly 66,600 people in Richmond County waiting for their second dose and over 57,000 people in Columbia County waiting.

“Delta appears not to be going anywhere at least in areas where vaccine uptake or vaccine rates have not been ideal,” said Dr. MacArthur.

The Delta variant is 60 percent more transmissible than other strains and is spreading rapidly around other states like Florida and California. But if you’re fully vaccinated Dr. MacArthur says you can breathe a sigh of relief.

“The vaccine seems to protect at least 95 percent or so of the time against getting the Delta variant,” said Dr. MacArthur.

But it’s not a matter of the supply of shots, it’s the supply of arms.

“We’re in uncertain times. I think many of us can feel really good about this fourth of July weekend about resuming outside activity, normal life but we need to get more folks vaccinated,” he said.

Dr. MacArthur says the only way to get the virus to stop mutating is to get rid of its host, once more people are vaccinated the human host is gone so the virus goes away. He says if you aren’t fully vaccinated yet you should wear your mask to protect yourself and others.

