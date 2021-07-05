Advertisement

Swimmers warned about oil after Georgia ship spill

Multiple vessels cool the Golden Ray wreck using sea water on Saturday following a fire inside...
Multiple vessels cool the Golden Ray wreck using sea water on Saturday following a fire inside the wreck on Friday. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - Health officials are warning swimmers and fishers to be on the lookout for oil sheens off two Georgia islands after oil spilled from an overturned cargo ship while crews were dismantling it.

The Coastal Health District issued the alert Thursday for the waters off Jekyll and St. Simons islands.

It came hours after a large amount of oil from the nearby Golden Ray escaped a barrier around the ship. The oil leaked while crews were cutting away a section of the ship, which capsized in September 2019.

Roughly half the ship remains partially submerged about 70 miles south of Savannah.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

