Riverside Village properties up for auction

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tomorrow seven lots will be up for auction in Riverside Village after sitting vacant for years. You may remember the entire Riverside Village project was supposed to be done in 2018. That goal obviously wasn’t met. But now there could be a chance for more progress.

The hope is that the sale of these lots could help things moving again. The city council and people who live here in Riverside Village are just eager to see something done. And soon these empty lots could be something new.

“I think Augusta, definitely has a lot of growth so it’d be nice to see that in North Augusta as well,” said Meagan Murry, a North Augusta resident.

Meagan Murry and her family ride bikes in Riverside Village at least twice a week.

“That would be exciting to have actually some more places and a café or maybe even another like locally-owned shop, and we’ve got the swank down here which is nice but it’d be nice to see some other options as well,” she said.

And she just might get it.

Back in August, the city seized several properties from Greenstone Hammond Fury Development for failure to pay taxes. Now at least seven lots are up for auction tomorrow.

“I’ve said all along I think this community realizes the completion of Riverside Village is critical. And why it’s critical? It’s because we have debt,” said Briton Williams, North Augusta Mayor.

In order to reclaim the property before tomorrow’s auction, the developers must pay over $3 million in debt or reach an agreement with the bank.

“At this point, we are still hopeful that the parties will come to an agreement before 11 o’clock tomorrow,” said Mayor Williams.

But if that doesn’t happen Mayor Williams is still optimistic about growth in Riverside Village.

“The issue has never been about is Riverside Village going to be developed, it’s just how fast can we get it developed,” he said.

The auction will be held at 11 a.m. in front of the North Augusta Municipal Building. Mayor Williams says in the future they’ll look into connecting Riverside Village to downtown North Augusta to continue the growth.

