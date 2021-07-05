Advertisement

Reported structure fire at Jim Whitehead's Best One Tire
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richard County Deputies are heading to a commercial structure fire at Jim Whitehead’s Best One Tire & Service. Augusta Fire and EMA are also responding.

Dispatch says the call came in at 2:22 p.m. in the area of 2514 Deans Bridge Rd.

There are no injuries reported at this time. We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

