Advertisement

Is virtual court here to stay?

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout this pandemic it’s safe to say a lot of us got pretty comfortable with the virtual side of things. But virtual calls are making big waves in our justice system, too and online court is here to stay a while.

Faulty mics and weird camera angles aside lawyers say there’s huge benefits to having court virtually. And the ability to have hearings online has been extended in Georgia until next year. It’s something they say is helping the case backlog and saving all of us money.

The address for court hearings starts with www.

“We can’t ignore the advances in technology,” said Vic Hawk, an attorney with Hawk Law Group.

And lawyers say it ends with saving a lot of dollars signs.

“Every time we have parties to civil litigation or criminal litigation, there has to be support staff there. They have to go from one location to another location to meet in the courtroom,” said Hawk. “That costs a lot of money over time.”

It might not offer the best sound quality or flattering angles, but attorneys tell us it’s been a huge step to clearing up case backlogs.

“I think it’s already helping. It’s amazing how we’re able to do preliminary hearings, preliminary resolutions of matters like bond, consent, judgements,” said Hawk.

Though they admit there is a downside, a human element missing.

“Probably the most significant thing for a criminal defendant is when they’re having a trial, they would really like to see their family and the support from their friends in the courtroom with them,” said Hawk.

But even without the support in person, virtual hearings have their benefits in the long run.

“Moving a case through the system, having hearing virtually, communicating virtually, is nothing but a plus plus,” said Hawk.

Vic Hawk tells us parties cans still request in-person hearings and says they’re typically used when it could benefit a case to show more human elements of a defendant, victim, or witness.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in a traffic...
Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic fatality
Dazmond Price, Jr.
2-year-old Ga. boy found safe after Amber Alert
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Aiken County that left...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic fatality
Elexie Sims was last seen July 3rd.
Deputies need your help locating this missing Richmond County woman
The Emmanuel County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and three people are injured after...
One killed, multiple people shot in Emanuel County this morning

Latest News

Tomorrow seven lots will be up for auction in Riverside Village after sitting vacant for years....
Riverside Village properties up for auction
With raising concerns over Delta variant local experts discuss mask debate
With concerns growing around the Delta variant of COVID-19 some health experts now say we...
Local experts weigh in on wearing masks
Throughout this pandemic it’s safe to say a lot of us got pretty comfortable with the virtual...
Is virtual court here to stay?