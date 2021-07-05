Here’s how you can donate blood locally this week in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center continues to experience a critical shortage of blood products.

Blood donated at the center goes directly to patients in our local hospitals. The center says every blood donation can save up to three local lives.

Here’s where you can donate this week.

Today, there are three blood drives in our area tomorrow, July 6. If you live in Augusta, you can visit Barney’s Pharmacy on Peach Orchard Road or on Fury’s Ferry Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For North Augusta residents, you can visit the Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On July 7, you can visit the James Brown Arena in Augusta from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the Carlstar Group LLC. building in Aiken from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On July 8, the Thiele Kaolin Company will hold drives at two locations: the Wrens location from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Sandersville location from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There is also a drive in Augusta that day at Union Agener from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And on Friday, July 9, there are three drives happening. The first will be at the Walmart in Sweetwater Square in North Augusta from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second drive is in Washington, Georgia at the Third Shiloh’s Rev. G. L. Center starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The last drive is at the Diablo’s in Evans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You must weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old, or 16 with written parental consent, to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit a local center.

Aiken - 353 Fabian Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta - 1533 Wrightsboro Road. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans - 4329 Washington Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

