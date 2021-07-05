GBI makes arrest in Swainsboro murder investigation

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and three people are injured after a shooting incident in Emanuel County.

On July 2, 2021 the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Dallas Clark, age 29, of Twin City, for four counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Clark was booked in the Emanuel County Jail.

On July 3, 2021 at approximately 3:58 a.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Swainsboro Police Department to assist with a shooting investigation. At approximately 2:02 a.m., 911 received a call to Bird’s Sports Bar & Lounge located at 229 South Main Street in Swainsboro. The caller advised there were gunshots and several people were injured.

Upon law enforcement arrival, it was discovered that Jamichael Kirkland, age 30, was deceased on scene. Jasmin Crawford, age 25 of Statesboro, Taniya Adams, age 20 of Swainsboro, and Cordaro Kirkland, age 34 of Swainsboro suffered gunshot wounds. They were transported to the local hospital, then transported to Augusta University Health Medical Center. Crawford and Adams were later released from the hospital. Cordaro Kirkland is in stable condition. Initial interviews indicated that the shooting occurred after an altercation at the location.

The body of Jamichael Kirkland will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Swainsboro Police Department at 478-237-8967 or the GBI Eastman Field Office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

