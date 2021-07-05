Advertisement

Deputies looking for 18-year-old wanted for aggravated assault

Aquinas Bush
Aquinas Bush(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old wanted for an aggravated assault in July.

Deputies say the assault happened on the 1000 block of 9th Avenue. They are looking or Aquinas Bush who has black hair, brown eyes, is 6′2 and weighs 200 pounds.

Bush does have warrants on file with the agency at this time and is believed to be ‘armed and dangerous.’

Anyone that comes in contact with Bush or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

