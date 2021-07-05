Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning dipped down into the mid to low 60s for many locations around the CSRA. We saw some patchy fog development as well. Sunshine looks to be the dominating factor in the sky this afternoon with the temps and humidity slightly higher.

Highs this afternoon will reach into the low to mid 90s. Rain chances start to look more like a summer pattern by Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 90s. Rain chances currently look highest for Wednesday and Thursday with cooler highs in the upper 80s expected Wednesday. Highs will stay in the low 90s as we finish off the work week.

Elevated rain chances return to the forecast by tomorrow. (WRDW)

We are also going to be keeping an eye on the tropics. Tropical Storm Elsa will continue through the Caribbean Sea this afternoon and is expected to be near south Florida by this evening. Confidence is growing of landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida with a northeasterly track brining it close to the CSRA. Keep in mind a lot can change over the next few days so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

We will be keeping a close eye on Elsa over the next few days. (WRDW)

