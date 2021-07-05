Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Dry tonight with shower chances tomorrow afternoon | Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll stay dry with partly cloudy skies, temperatures will fall out of the 90s and eventually in the mid to upper 60s by tomorrow morning.

A stationary boundary will be moving closer to our region tomorrow afternoon providing the chance for a few scattered showers and storms but most locations will stay dry. Highs on Tuesday will remain in the low 90s with light winds out of the south. Rain chances currently look highest for Wednesday and Thursday with cooler highs in the upper 80s expected Wednesday. Highs will stay in the low 90s as we finish off the work week.

Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall in Cuba and now has it’s eyes set on the Gulf of Mexico and the west coast of Florida. Elsa will likely make landfall along the Big Bend region of Florida with a northeasterly track brining it close to the CSRA. It’s looking more likely that the storm will pass to our south with the greatest impacts along the GA/SC coastline. Some of our southern counties could pick up between 1-2 inches of rainfall with winds gusting between 25-35 mph. Elsa will track just to our south late on Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Tracking Elsa
Tracking Elsa(WRDW)

