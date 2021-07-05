Advertisement

CSRA celebrates Fourth of July

A full day of Independence Day celebrations in the CSRA
By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From Boom in the Park in Evans, to Independence Day in Augusta, communities showed up in full force on the Fourth of July.

People came out in numbers to see the fireworks and celebrate. Last Fourth of July, we didn’t have many big events because of COVID, but this year is different, and people are so happy that it is.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Heather Chaney. “To be able to be outside, enjoy the festivities, see people, it’s a relief, honestly, just a relief.”

A relief for many in the CSRA. After so many events got cancelled last year, this year our communities got to come together.

“It’s a good Fourth of July, good fireworks, good for everyone to come out and chill for the day,” said Tredaun Green.

Events had food, singing and dancing, but there’s one thing a lot of people really wanted to see: the fireworks.

“It’s finna go boom boom in a minute,” said Christopher Williams. “Boom boom boom boom.”

Fireworks lit up the sky all night, and for many people, they were the main attraction.

After everything we’ve gone through, people were happy just to celebrate the Fourth of July like this again.

“Coronavirus done had everybody stuck in for so long, so this is just a fun day for everybody, the kids are out enjoying theyself, and everybody’s just having a good time,” said Williams.

