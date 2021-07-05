Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after 2 shot on HHI

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred Monday morning on Hilton Head Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at approximately 4 a.m. to the reports of a man and woman being shot at the Oaks apartments. Deputies discovered that the man and woman had been wounded by bullets fired through the front door. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

The sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Francisco Cortes, of Bluffton, left the scene following the shooting. Cortes is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Anyone who has information on Cortes’s whereabouts or either of the shootings is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777, Corporal Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

