Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Ga. boy

Dazmond Price, Jr.
Dazmond Price, Jr.(Source: Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert has been activated for a two-year-old boy missing from College Park, Georgia.

The South Fulton Police Department says Dazmond Price, Jr. was abducted on July 5 at 5:40 a.m. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was taken by Dazmond Price, Sr and was last seen 4165 Roosevelt Hwy, College Park in Georgia.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue with a Florida Tag of JJYV44 and possibly headed towards Texas.

Dazmond Price, Sr also has a non-biological daughter, 18-year-old Kimya Love, who could be traveling with them.

If you have seen Price, or the car, please contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-451-1003.

