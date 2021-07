AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms a vehicle accident on Heritage Road near Beck Road in Aiken County.

Dispatch confirms there are injuries, rollover, entrapment, and one person was ejected from the vehicle.

The call came in at around 11:17 p.m.

