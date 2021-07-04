Advertisement

SCHP investigating traffic death in Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened in Orangeburg County early this morning.
By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened in Orangeburg County early this morning.

At 4:48 a.m., troopers say the driver of 2002 Lexus LS was traveling east on Gardensgate Rd., which is eight miles south of Eutawville, South Carolina. The driver ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was the only person in the car and is deceased. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

This collision is still under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

